K-State's Jeff Mittie Praises Serena Sundell's Versatility And Growth
Wildcats guard Serena Sundell leads her team in assists and scoring outside star center Ayoka Lee.
However, K-State women's coach Jeff Mittie recognized her impact beyond the stat sheet. Mittie spoke about the guard's growth in facilitating during her time as a Wildcat.
“She had such an ability to get the ball to Lee in spots that Lee could score, so a lot of her early-career assists were to the center," Mittie said. "As her career has progressed, you’ve seen her be able to have more assists with guards and more assists with her teammates. You’ve seen her play better off the bounce, you’ve seen us run her in multiple areas of the floor. She’s a unique player that way, most players can’t do that. Most point guards can’t do that.”
With Lee still fairly limited in the starting lineup, it's essential that Sundell continues this chemistry with her teammates and steers the ship as the point guard.
"We've got better shooters around her," Mittie said. "So, you know, those kick-outs only turn into assists when you have [shooters]. Taryn's got over 80 threes made, [Temira] Poindexter's got over 80. Jaelyn [Glenn] has over 65. A lot of those are coming from [Serena] Sundell, so she's just a really versatile player."
The Wildcats open up the NCAA Tournament against No. 12 Fairfield. Here are the details for the Friday afternoon matchup:
Game time: Mar. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPNEWS
