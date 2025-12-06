Watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State Volleyball: Start Time, TV Channel & Streaming Guide

Kansas State volleyball has officially survived and advanced. But now comes the part of the NCAA Tournament where everything gets tougher and far more intense. After delivering one of the most exciting first-round wins of the opening weekend, the Wildcats now walk straight into the national powerhouse waiting for them next. They are about to face the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Kansas State Volleyball’s Five-Set Fight to Advance

The second-round matchup takes place on Saturday, December 6, at 7 p.m. CT inside Lincoln’s Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska enters with a flawless 31-0 record and a clear mission to chase its first national championship since 2017. For fans planning to tune in, the match will stream exclusively on ESPN+, and there is no traditional TV broadcast available.

Kansas State (18-9) didn’t just stroll into the second round. They had to claw through a wild, exhausting five-set thriller to get there. Their matchup against the No. 8 seed San Diego Toreros on Friday night turned into one of the most dramatic duels of the opening round. The Wildcats earned their spot with set scores of 21-25, 25-17, 26-28, 25-22, and 15-12 inside the same venue where they will now take on Nebraska.

The match began with adversity as San Diego controlled the first set, taking it 25-21 after capitalising on an early run. K-State did manage a burst of momentum thanks to a clutch slide kill and solo block from Brenna Schmidt. But San Diego closed the frame behind a swing from Isabel Clark.

K-State punched back in the second set with a smooth 25-17 win, highlighted by a decisive 4-0 run. Setter Ava LeGrand sealed the frame with a powerful service ace, tying the match at 1-1 and showing that the Wildcats weren’t going anywhere.

The third set lifted the intensity to another level. It stayed tied all the way through 17-17, 24-24, and 25-25. Shaylee Myers delivered a key back-row kill to give the Wildcats a late edge at 25-24. However, San Diego responded again, sneaking away with a 28-26 win and pushing K-State to the edge of elimination.

Let's Talk About The Resilience and the Fifth-Set Fireworks

With their season on the line, K-State answered with a composed and determined fourth set, winning 25-22 to force a fifth. The Wildcats also overcame a difficult 6-0 San Diego run and found steady ground with early kills from LeGrand and a key block by Myers and Jordyn Williams to tie the set at 12-12.

Then came the fifth set, where K-State exploded. A blistering 5-0 run opened the final frame, fueled by back-to-back aces from Caleigh Ponn. Even when San Diego rallied to tie the set at 10, LeGrand delivered another perfectly placed ace to the back-right corner, giving K-State a 12-10 advantage. The Wildcats kept their nerve from there, closing out the match 15-12.

The Wildcats advanced thanks to huge performances across the board. Myers powered the offence with 26 kills and became the 20th player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills, hitting the milestone on her third kill of the night.

Now, Kansas State turns its focus to Nebraska, stepping onto the court as the clear underdog against an undefeated team with championship plans.

