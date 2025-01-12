K-State's Jerome Tang On Houston Loss: `They Have Like Different Level-Like Athletes'
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was only being honest.
After Saturday's 87-57 loss at home, Tang said the No. 12 Houston Cougars are just on a different level. It was the Wildcats' worst defeat of the season.
"That team is really good," Tang said. "I said it at media day. I said it in pregame media that wherever they're ranked, it's way too low. They're one of the most underrated in the country. Every time we made mistakes, they made us pay. Sometimes when we didn't make a mistake, they made us pay."
The Wildcats are now 1-3 in the Big 12. They have lost three straight, including six of the last seven. It only gets tougher, with the meat of the conference schedule approaching. The Cougars are among a handful of teams in the league with NCAA title aspirations, joining the likes of Kansas and Iowa State.
For Tang, it was just a matter of the Cougars being more talented. They won just about every statistical category. Led by Emanuel Sharp, the Cougars had four players in double-figures. It led to decisive 16-2 and 18-3 runs in the first half.
"They have like different-level athletes," Tang said. "Our guys were in rebounding position and even jumping but they got their hand on every rebound even when they didn't get it. Very rarely did we get a clean rebound ... Hats off to them."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI