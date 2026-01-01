Kansas State offensive lineman will return for 2026 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State received great news for its 2026 roster as offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick is expected to return for the 2026 season, according to On3.

Fitzpatrick was considered to be one of the Wildcats best offensive linemen going into the fall, but a preseason injury sidelined him for the entirety of 2025.

Kansas State OL George Fitzpatrick is returning in 2026, his rep @cjrecruiting2 tells @On3sports.



The former Ohio State transfer was on track to start at OT in 2025 before an injury. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound OL is expected to be a big part of K-State's OL in 2026.… pic.twitter.com/OVXkWL4OEB — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 1, 2026

Scouting Report

The former 4-star recruit out of Englewood, Colorado signed with Ohio State as the No. 167 overall prospect, No. 15 among offensive tackles and No. 2 player in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He ultimately chose the Buckeyes over offers from schools such as Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame and many others.

During his time at Ohio State, Fitzpatrick primarily played special teams and a reserve role along the offensive line. He played in all 16 games during the 2014 season as a redshirt sophomore with most of his action coming on a career-high 22 snaps against Western Michigan.

As a whole, Fitzpatrick contributed to the Buckeyes championship season with 84 total snaps, earning a grade of 73.8, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just one quarterback hurry on 36 pass blocking snaps.

Unverified size and frame, but appears to have very good height and bulking potential. Excels playing forward in space. Gets off the ball quickly and arrives at the second level ahead of schedule.



Shows foot quickness and lateral range to consistently initiate engagement of second-level targets. Looks to finish blocks and displays encouraging field demeanor. Played right tackle as a sophomore and junior.



Could stay there or possibly develop into a left tackle in college. Natural movement ability suggests high potential as a pass blocker. Ultimate ceiling dependent in part on verified length.



Functional athlete who lacks context in the form of verified combine testing or track and field. Naturally high center of gravity compromises leverage consistency and body control at times.



Intriguing offensive tackle prospect who likely possesses both a high floor and a high ceiling in the long term. Projects to the high-major level with the potential to become a quality multi-year starter who could possibly play beyond college. Gabe Brooks, 247Sports analyst

Focus on the Portal

New coach Collin Klein along with offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will have be restructuring their offensive line with just one starter expected to return in left tackle Josh Pastore. Getting Fitzgerald to return allows the Wildcats to focus on the interior of its line.

Kansas State new coach Collin Klein takes questions from the media during his introduction ceremony at Morgan Family Arena on Dec. 5, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One major talking point going into the offseason upon the hiring of Klein is how much money will his coaching staff have budgeted to build a roster. He wouldn't have decided to return to his alma mater if there wasn't enough surety in place that he'd have means necessary to recruit the transfer portal and high school ranks at a nationally competitive level.

Since 2021, Kansas State has produced just one top-40 transfer portal ranking, finishing No. 33 nationally and finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, Big 12 Conference Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama.

