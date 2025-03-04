K-State's Jerome Tang Shows Off Dance Moves In Appreciation For Students Support
Before Sunday's game against Colorado, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang challenged the students to show support for the Wildcats basketball team.
"I'll say right now to our fans, any team that's come to Bram and felt the Octagon of Doom, what it's supposed to be like, has left with an L," Tang said. "And the ones we played in January when the students weren't there, they didn't get to feel the doom. And last week, last game, that team didn't get to feel the doom."
The fans responded by showing up. It led to a victory and Tang rewarded them with a dance in the student section.
Tang's plea worked because it helped stop a four-game losing streak. He went out of his way to garner more fan support in advance.
"This is a challenge to our fans and to our students, and I've been there for you guys," Tang said. "Every one of them has my phone number. I give it out to all the students. If they need me, they can call me or text me, and I'm there for them. And so, I need them. Our team needs them. That's what I want to see. I want to see a packed Bram and make life miserable for Colorado."
The Wildcats return to action Wednesday at Cincinnati before concluding the regular season at home against Iowa State Saturday.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
