Cal Poly Standout Offensive Lineman Commits to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State is one of the hottest teams in the portal as of late, landing top targets to fill holes left by players seeking greener grass in the transfer portal.

The Wildcats addressed one glaring need at offensive tackle with the commitment of former Cal Poly standout Charlie Adams.

Landing Adams is a significant win for the Wildcats, as they were stretched thin at the position with both Kaedin Massey and Will Kemna entering their names in the transfer portal.

Adams is the second offensive line commit for new offensive line coach Mike Schmidt and Kansas State, following the commitment of Missouri Transfer offensive lineman Keiton Jones on January 5th.

New coach Collin Klein and the Wildcats will look to continue this year's impressive transfer portal as players continue to move in and out of Manhattan, as they have since the portal opened on January second.

Charlie Adams Commits to the Wildcats

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chris Hummer of CBS Sports announced on X that Cal Poly offensive lineman Charlie Adams had signed with the Kansas State Wildcats. Adams was a high-priority target for the Wildcats, bringing him in on a visit to Manhattan on Jan. 3, just a day after the portal officially opened.

Adams, who had a standout season at Cal Poly, will be joining a very inexperienced offensive line, with left tackle John Pastore being the only returning lineman to start a game last season.

Cal Poly offensive lineman Charlie Adams (@CadamsIII) has signed with Kansas State, his rep @AthleteAsset tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore did not allow a sack this season and recorded a 76.8 PFF pass blocking grade.https://t.co/sl3MmcPmnh pic.twitter.com/kQ1m07exG1 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2026

Adams played high school football for Cathedral in Los Angeles before enrolling at El Camino Junior College. Following Adams's freshman season at El Camino, he would receive offers from Campbell, Eastern Washington, Cal Poly, East Texas A&M, and Southern Miss before electing to commit to Cal Poly in December of 2024.

Adams had a very impressive season in his first year at Cal Poly, where he started at right tackle, allowing just nine pressures on 312 pass blocks, ranking fifth among Big Sky tackles with a 3.1% pressure rate. Adams didn't allow a sack in the 2025 season, being graded as the 10th-best Big Sky offensive lineman in 2025 by Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore's impressive season drew interest from programs such as North Texas, Southern Miss, South Carolina, and Kansas State, leading him to take a visit to Manhattan and ultimately commit to the Wildcats.

Adams will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Wildcats as he looks to recreate his impressive sophomore season against tougher Big 12 competition.

