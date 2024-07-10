K-State's Jordan Riley Is A Name To Keep An Eye On In Secondary
Kansas State is loaded at the defensive back position this season.
There are the more common names like Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish at cornerback. Then there are safeties VJ Payne, Marques Sigle and Colby McCalister.
All are expected to play big roles for the defense this season.
And there is a wild card like senior safety Jordan Riley.
Since transferring from Ball State in the spring, Riley has done enough to impress coach Chris Klieman. He may even work himself in the defensive backfield rotation.
"And then we've got some freshmen that are ready to step up as redshirt freshmen," Klieman said. "A couple of transfers, a kid named Jordan Riley that I think people will learn and know an awful lot about by the end of the season."
Riley has the credentials.
He started 12 games last season at Ball State. He ranked third in tackles with 61 and had eight passes defended. Although Riley was only a two-star recruit coming out of high school, he has developed into a Big 12 talent.
He was brought in to provide depth but could become more than that.
"But you need to have great depth in the secondary," Klieman said. "And we feel that that's an area that we have done a really good job of recruiting and developing talent and then sprinkling in a transfer because you need to be really good in the secondary in this league."
