Avery Johnson, Chris Klieman Reflect on Regrets Following Kansas State vs. Baylor Defeat
The Kansas State Wildcats came close to victory on Saturday, only to fall 35-34 to the Baylor Bears in a dramatic Big 12 showdown at McLane Stadium. Meanwhile, the final buzzer blocked Luis Rodriguez’s 56-yard attempt. Both quarterback Avery Johnson and head coach Chris Klieman quickly pinpointed the late-game moments they wish they could rewrite. For Johnson, the pain came in the form of a costly interception in the fourth quarter that shifted the momentum entirely.
Avery Johnson’s Costly Interception
"That interception," Johnson said postgame, "cost us the game." The pivotal play came with 4 minutes, 28 seconds remaining. It was when Johnson attempted a pass over the middle to receiver Jaron Tibbs. Baylor linebacker Jacob Redding read the play perfectly, snatching the ball and returning it 66 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six instantly flipped the scoreboard, giving Baylor a 32-31 lead and leaving Johnson with a heavy sense of regret.
Despite the late turnover, Johnson delivered a strong performance, completing 29 of 45 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He went toe-to-toe with Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, one of the nation’s passing leaders.
Reflecting on the interception, Johnson admitted, "They brought a corner pressure and I saw it. I was just trying to get the ball to Tibbs and not take a sack right there, but with the play we had called up, Tibbs really wasn’t expecting the ball. So I probably should have just taken a sack right there and lived to fight another play."
Johnson briefly redeemed himself on the next drive, connecting with Jayce Brown for a 37-yard gain that set up a go-ahead field goal, putting K-State ahead 34-32 with 1:48 left. However, Baylor responded with a field goal of their own, taking the 35-34 lead. And setting up the final heartbreak when Rodriguez’s desperate 56-yard attempt was blocked.
Chris Klieman’s Regrets on Red-Zone Decisions
Interestingly, Coach Klieman did not blame Johnson for the interception. "They blitzed and the kid made a play and goes down and scores. That’s just a kid making a play. We will watch the film and learn from it," he said. Klieman’s primary regret came on the penultimate drive. With a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line and 2:22 left, the Wildcats had a chance to put the game out of reach.
Instead of running the ball, K-State attempted three consecutive passing plays, burning just 31 seconds before settling for a field goal. "Obviously, we should have probably run the football there," Klieman admitted.
The Wildcats, now 2-4, have repeatedly fallen in nail-biters this season, narrowly losing to Iowa State, Army, Arizona, and now Baylor by just one point. Ultimately, it was a combination of Johnson’s late interception and Klieman’s aggressive red-zone decision-making that sealed the dramatic defeat. That left Kansas State reflecting on what could have been after another heartbreaking weekend.
The Wildcats will now regroup and look to break the cycle of narrow losses as they prepare for their next Big 12 clash.