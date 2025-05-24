Kstate

K-State's Matthew Driscoll And Jerome Tang Share Similar Coaching Traits

Branson Brooks

Dec 21, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; North Florida Ospreys head coach Matthew Driscoll gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; North Florida Ospreys head coach Matthew Driscoll gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Kansas State's new associate head coach Matthew Driscoll applauded Jerome Tang’s personable coaching style. 

During a press conference on Friday, Driscoll spoke on the qualities that make Tang a "servant" coach. Driscoll joined the Wildcats’ coaching staff on Thursday and spent time working alongside Tang during a stint at Baylor. 

“First thing that comes to mind is that he's a servant,” said Driscoll. “His art is just so pure. He’s just so genuine, and he really understands that the greatest gift in life is the gift of giving. And when you have that mentality and persona about yourself, it can really resonate in a lot of different ways. You can just tell that he cares for people so much, and he really wants what's best.”

Tang’s ability to connect with the program, combined with Driscoll’s player development could help the program improve next season.

WILDCATS LOSE OUT ON FOOTBALL RECRUIT

Kansas State and Missouri Tigers have not been in the same conference since 2012 but still remain in stiff competition for top recruits. This battle was evident Friday as Missouri landed 2026 four-star linebacker Keenan Harris. Harris announced his commitment on social media Friday evening.

Harris is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He plays both linebacker and safety. Last season, he was a big part of St. Louis University High School's (SLUH) defense, contributing to the Jr. Billikens' 7-5 record. Harris would have been the second linebacker and first safety in K-State's 2026 recruiting class, joining Dejon Ackerson, a three-star (On 3) recruit from Putnam City High School.

More K-State News

Matthew Driscoll Emulating Same Confidence That Fueled Jerry West Awardee

K-State Football Loses Recruiting Battle To Former Big 12 Rival

Transfer Portal: K-State Emerges As Frontrunner For Top Point Guard

Published
Branson Brooks
BRANSON BROOKS

Branson Brooks is a journalism graduate of Howard University. He was one of the 2024 recipients of the Terez Paylor Scholarship award. He most recently worked for Scholar Athletes Sports Network as a High School Sideline Reporter throughout the Washington D.C. area