K-State's Matthew Driscoll And Jerome Tang Share Similar Coaching Traits
Kansas State's new associate head coach Matthew Driscoll applauded Jerome Tang’s personable coaching style.
During a press conference on Friday, Driscoll spoke on the qualities that make Tang a "servant" coach. Driscoll joined the Wildcats’ coaching staff on Thursday and spent time working alongside Tang during a stint at Baylor.
“First thing that comes to mind is that he's a servant,” said Driscoll. “His art is just so pure. He’s just so genuine, and he really understands that the greatest gift in life is the gift of giving. And when you have that mentality and persona about yourself, it can really resonate in a lot of different ways. You can just tell that he cares for people so much, and he really wants what's best.”
Tang’s ability to connect with the program, combined with Driscoll’s player development could help the program improve next season.
WILDCATS LOSE OUT ON FOOTBALL RECRUIT
Kansas State and Missouri Tigers have not been in the same conference since 2012 but still remain in stiff competition for top recruits. This battle was evident Friday as Missouri landed 2026 four-star linebacker Keenan Harris. Harris announced his commitment on social media Friday evening.
Harris is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He plays both linebacker and safety. Last season, he was a big part of St. Louis University High School's (SLUH) defense, contributing to the Jr. Billikens' 7-5 record. Harris would have been the second linebacker and first safety in K-State's 2026 recruiting class, joining Dejon Ackerson, a three-star (On 3) recruit from Putnam City High School.
