K-State Schedule Preview, Aug. 31: Avery Johnson Begins Heisman Hopeful Season Against Tennessee-Martin
With the first game a little more than 90 days away, now is a fun time to take a first glance at each of the 12 regular season games for Kansas State football team.
Enthusiasm is running high in Manhattan, Kan., and for good reason. The Wildcats are not only expected to challenge for the Big 12 title, but also be one of the top teams in the country.
The Wildcats open their season Aug. 31 against UT-Martin at the Bill Synder Family Stadium in. It will be the first time the two schools face each other.
The Skyhawks are the perfect season opener for K-State. Coming off an 8-3 season and third straight Ohio Valley title, UT Martin has a winning pedigree. In addition, the Skyhawks return starting quarterback Kinkead Dent, who passed for 2,295 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
But the quarterback all eyes will be on is K-State sophomore Avery Johnson, who some are calling a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Last year he gave a glimpse of what he can do when he saw action in eight games. The pressure increases on him this season because now this is his team.
Against UT Martin, Johnson will need to make a few plays with his legs and arm, but he doesn’t have to be perfect to lead the Wildcats to victory.
The Wildcats should win by double digits without completely opening up the playbook because week two at Tulane will be a more formidable non conference opponent.