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An in-depth look at how K-State's 2027 recruiting class might be one of the Wildcats’ best in 20-plus years

Collin Klein and his staff have hit the ground running in their first major recruiting class on the job. We’ve pulled the data to help illustrate how the 2027 class might end up as one of the Wildcats’ best in the modern recruiting era. 
Cole Manbeck|
Dec 5, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Collin Klein and athletic director Gene Taylor hold a jersey after Klein was named the new head coach of the Kansas State Wildcats football team at Morgan Family Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Collin Klein and athletic director Gene Taylor hold a jersey after Klein was named the new head coach of the Kansas State Wildcats football team at Morgan Family Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

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Kansas State Wildcats

There was anticipation when Collin Klein took over as the Kansas State head coach that the program could make a jump on the recruiting trail. In less than seven months on the job, that belief has become reality.  

The Wildcats’ 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference behind only Texas Tech, according to the Rivals industry consensus rankings, which compiles the average rating from three major recruiting services—Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. The class ranks No. 30 nationally in the industry consensus, while 247Sports currently ranks it as a top-25 class in the country.  

That’s noteworthy, but what makes it more impressive is the historical context of how this class compares to other K-State classes over the past 20-plus years. The Wildcats’ class score of 87.69 in the Rivals industry consensus rankings is the program’s best mark since at least 2000—which spans 27 prior recruiting classes. The 86.65 average rating of K-State’s 24 commitments, which also currently ranks No. 2 in the Big 12, is the third-best rating for a K-State class since at least 2004. 

Class year

Class score

National ranking

Big 12 ranking

2027

87.69

No. 30

No. 2

2026

87.05

No. 46

No. 8

2025

87.11

No. 37

No. 3

2024

87.20

No. 42

No. 5

2023

86.94

No. 37

No. 6

2022

84.04

No. 63

No. 9

2021

83.69

No. 54

No. 8

2020

84.54

No. 52

No. 8

2019

82.88

No. 67

No. 9

2018

83.51

No. 61

No. 9

2017

82.99

No. 60

No. 9

2016

82.51

No. 63

No. 9

2015

83.65

No. 55

No. 8

2014

84.21

No. 48

No. 7

2013

82.74

No. 60

No. 9

2012

79.48

No. 98

No. 10

2011

83.45

No. 45

No. 8

2010

80.99

No. 79

No. 10

2009

81.95

No. 61

No. 9

2008

81.72

No. 50

No. 6

2007

82.01

No. 46

No. 5

2006

81.07

No. 45

No. 6

2005

82.38

No. 33

No. 4

2004

82.14

No. 34

No. 3

2003

79.84

No. 102

No. 10

2002

80.0

No. 20

No. 6

2001

NA

NA

No. 7

2000

79.63

No. 76

No. 10

The depth of the 2027 high school class stands out. Eighteen of the 23 prep commitments—78% of the class—are ranked in the top 1,000 nationally in the Rivals industry consensus. Since 2004, the most top 1,000 commitments in a K-State class was 14 in 2007. From 2004-26, the average number of top 1,000 recruits in a K-State class was just under seven.  

Number of K-State high school commits in each class from 2004-27 ranked in the Rivals industry consensus top 500 and top 1,000 nationally 

Class

Top 500 commits

Top 1,000 commits

2027

4 (17%)

18 (78%)

2026

0

11 (61%)

2025

2 (9%)

9 (39%)

2024

3 (23%)

7 (54%)

2023

4 (17%)

7 (30%)

2022

0

4 (27%)

2021

2 (13%)

7 (44%)

2020

0

7 (33%)

2019

1 (5%)

4 (19%)

2018

0

3 (20%)

2017

1 (6%)

6 (33%)

2016

1 (7%)

3 (20%)

2015

1 (5%)

10 (48%)

2014

2 (15%)

4 (31%)

2013

1 (7%)

3 (21%)

2012

0

3 (27%)

2011

1 (6%)

8 (44%)

2010

1 (8%)

3 (25%)

2009

0

6 (38%)

2008

2 (17%)

7 (58%)

2007

2 (11%)

14 (74%)

2006

2 (14%)

7 (50%)

2005

5 (28%)

13 (72%)

2004

4 (22%)

11 (61%)

K-State’s emphasis on recruiting the state of Texas 

K-State’s class is highlighted by four-star commits Cooper Ohnmacht and Joshua Vilmael. Ohnmacht, the No. 1-ranked player in Kansas who will play safety at K-State, chose the Wildcats over Penn State, Wisconsin and many others.  

Vilmael, the No. 44-ranked player in Texas, picked K-State over Florida State, Houston, North Carolina and others. The 6-foot-1 corner is ranked in the top 25 at his position by both Rivals and 247Sports, and is ranked as a top 200 player in the entire country by both recruiting services. He is the highest-ranked recruit K-State has landed out of the Lone Star state since Brock Unruh in 2005, an offensive lineman who was ranked the No. 36 player in Texas.  

Speaking of Texas, the Wildcats currently have eight commits from the state, with a ninth expected in Jalen Price, a defensive end who was previously committed to Baylor. Assuming Price pledges to K-State, all nine commits will be ranked in the top 150 in the industry consensus rankings for the state of Texas in the 2027 class. Dating back to 2011, the most commits K-State has landed out of Texas in a single class was six. 

One of K-State’s other prized recruits in the 2027 class is defensive end Sedrick Marsh, the No. 67 player in Texas and a borderline four star. And in the 2026 class, Klein and staff pulled Josiah Vilmael, the 70th-ranked recruit in Texas and brother of Joshua. Marsh and the Vilmael brothers are all three ranked higher in the state of Texas rankings in their class than any K-State commit from the state since 2007. Add in offensive tackle Keagan Collins and defensive end Tucker Ashford, both top 100 commits from Texas in the 2026 class, and you can see a major pipeline being established in the state.  

K-State has also landed major pieces in other talent-rich states, including two top 100-ranked players in the state of Florida in wide receiver Brooklyn Maxey and defensive tackle Joseph Graves, along with two top-30 players in Louisiana in cornerback Bra'jon Melancon and receiver Ashton Stark. One of my favorite commits in the class is London Goggans, a safety from Georgia who had 16 other power-four offers. While offensive tackle Brayden Harris was a significant addition out of Missouri.

Who the Wildcats are defeating on the recruiting trail

Another thing that stands out about the 2027 class is the number of power-four programs the Wildcats are defeating. K-State has 10 commits—or 42% of its class—with double-digit power-four offers. The previous four classes (2023-26) had a combined six commits with 10-plus offers from power-four programs. The average number of power-four offers per commit in the 2027 class is 8.4. K-State commits in the previous four classes averaged four or less power-four offers. Approximately 87% of the class has at least three power-four offers, while 63% of the class has six or more offers excluding K-State. I do need to add a caveat that offer lists on recruiting profiles aren't 100% accurate, but that's what we have to go off of for this piece.

Class

Avg. P4 offers per commit

# commits with 3 or more P4 offers

# commits with 6 or more P4 offers

# commits with 10 or more P4 offers

2027

8.4

20 (87%)

15 (63%)

10 (42%)

2026

3.2

10 (56%)

2 (11%)

0

2025

4.0

13 (57%)

5 (22%)

2 (9%)

2024

3.9

8 (62%)

3 (23%)

3 (23%)

2023

3.9

13 (57%)

7 (30%)

1 (4%)

K-State high school commits in the 2027 class, including the number of power-four offers each recruit received outside of K-State along with how they rank nationally in the Rivals industry consensus. 

Player

# of power 4 offers

Rivals industry ranking

Cooper Ohnmacht (S)

10

No. 303

Joshua Vilmael (CB)

12

No. 308

Ben Hynek (TE)

9

No. 431

Brayden Harris (OT)

10

No. 441

Sedrick Marsh (DE)

17

No. 508

Bra'jon Melancon (CB)

4

No. 537

Dawayne Jones (DT)

15

No. 543

Colton McComb (LB)

6

No. 603

David Rushing (WR)

2

No. 723

Cam Kruse (QB)

3

No. 732

Brooklyn Maxey (WR)

14

No. 775

Joseph Graves (DT)

18

No. 783

Anitoni Tahi (DT)

8

No. 795

Logan Davis (CB)

0

No. 804

London Goggans (S)

16

No. 812

Correll Buckhalter (RB)

9

No. 823

Bryson Dossett (S)

12

No. 932

Kelvin Eiwo (IOL)

3

No. 971

Canaan Smith (IOL)

3

No. 1015

Giacamo SanFilippo (LB)

3

No. 1024

Jeron Allen (DE)

11

No. 1104

Ashton Stark (WR)

7

No. 1115

George Murray (CB)

1

No. 1433

The Wildcats are going up against solid power-four programs, and they’re winning. The below table highlights the programs K-State is running up against most frequently on the recruiting trail, with Oklahoma State and Arkansas having offered the most guys committed to the Wildcats. 

Number of offers to K-State commits from other programs

School

# offers to K-State commits

Oklahoma State

9

Arkansas

9

Iowa State

8

Missouri

7

Houston

7

KU

7

Auburn

6

Illinois

6

Wisconsin

6

Baylor

5

Minnesota

5

Texas Tech

4

Texas A&M

4

Florida State

4

Nebraska

4

UCLA

4

Louisville

4

North Carolina

4

Pittsburgh

4

Arizona State

4

Oklahoma

3

Penn State

3

SMU

3

Ole Miss

3

Mississippi State

3

Kentucky

3

Virginia Tech

3

Georgia Tech

3

TCU

3

Utah

2

LSU

2

Miami (FL)

2

Iowa

2

Colorado

2

North Carolina State

2

Cincinnati

2

Michigan State

2

I feel the need to point out what most of us already know—evaluating recruits isn’t an exact science. It’s not easy to project what a 17-or 18-year old in high school will become at the college level. Just look at some of the guys Chris Klieman and his staff landed and developed over the years. 

Year

Player

National ranking

Where each high school commit ranked in K-State's class

2024

Zashon Rich

1390

Last

2023

Chiddi Obiazor

1260

No. 13

2023

Jayce Brown

1404

No. 18

2023

Austin Romaine

1460

No. 20

2022

Jacob Parrish

1933

Last

2021

Desmond Purnell

1325

Next to last

2021

Damian Ilalio

1511

Last

2020

Deuce Vaughn

1203

No. 9

2020

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

2306

Last

2019

Cooper Beebe

1320

No. 10

However, the more top 500 and top 1,000 recruits you land as a program, the more your hit rate increases on guys working out. If Klein and his staff can develop players close to the rate Klieman did, and you couple that with the recruiting prowess they’re showing right now, then the future becomes very bright. 

The Wildcats have built a larger staff, have modernized recruiting and are innovative. The result is they’re opening more doors and slamming them shut on the recruiting trail while establishing what K-State fans hope is the next great era of K-State football.  

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Published
Cole Manbeck
COLE MANBECK

K-State grad serving as the co-host of 3MAW, a K-State podcast on KC Sports Network. Previously covered K-State as the beat writer for the Manhattan Mercury. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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