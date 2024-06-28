K-State Women's Hoops Coach Jeff Mittie Gets Five-Year Extension For Decade Of Success
With 10 letterwinners, including four starters back from a team that finished 26-8 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Kansas State athletic department knows the women’s basketball program is in good hands with Jeff Mittie.
K-State rewarded Mittie for his success and loyalty with a new five-year contract through the 2028-29 season.
All Mittie has done in his 10 seasons as K-State women’s basketball coach is guide the Wildcats to five NCAA Tournaments and eight postseason appearances overall.
Mittie enters his 11th season with 190-135 record, four 20-win seasons and a history of having student-athletes who excel in the classroom.
“Coach Mittie and his staff have done an unbelievable job building and sustaining a championship caliber women's basketball program here at K-State,” said athletic director Gene Taylor.
“As evidenced by our record season a year ago, excitement is at an all-time high, and that can be attributed to the leadership of Coach Mittie, the staff he has assembled and the student-athletes that continue to work hard every day to compete at the highest level. We look forward to many more years of him leading our program.”
While guiding the Wildcats, Mittie has mentored 25 All-Big 12 selections, six Big 12 All-Defensive Team honorees, five Big 12 All-Freshman Team recipients and one Associated Press All-American.
In the classroom, the Wildcats have received 59 Academic All-Big 12 citations, five Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients, 12 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honorees and five CSC Academic All-Americans.
“We are excited about the future of the program,” Mittie said. “Our players continue to do great things on the court and off making a difference at K-State and in the community. We have great momentum going into this upcoming season. I appreciate the continued support of Gene Taylor and Jill Shields for our staff and athletes.”
The Wildcats will be led by 2024 All-American center Ayoka Lee, who returns for her final season, senior guard and 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Serena Sundell, and the senior duo of Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn.
The 10 returning letter winners were responsible for 85 percent of K-State's scoring, 87 percent of the team's rebounds and 81 percent of the team's rebounding in the 2023-24 season.
