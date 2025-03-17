K-State Women's Hoops Open Up NCAA Tournament Against Fairfield
The stage is set for the Kansas State women's basketball team. After a rocky finish to the regular season, they ended 13-5 in the conference and qualified for a No. 5 spot in the NCAA bracket.
They face the No. 12 Fairfield Stags (28-4, 19-1 in Big 12) in Lexington, KY on Friday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS WILL REPORTEDLY HOST FORMER K-STATE RB DJ GIDDENS
As former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens waits for his name to be called on Draft day, one new team emerges as a possible suitor.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost veteran Najee Harris this offseason, could be Giddens's next destination. They plan on hosting a visit for Giddens, per NFL Draft analyst Justin Melo.
Pittsburgh boasted arguably its best rushing attack in nearly a decade, ranking right outside the league's top-10 in rushing yards per game. The stability among the running backs aided quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who could game-manage instead of needing heavy passing performances every game.
With Harris gone, the Steelers could add Giddens to continue the team trend of offensive progression. Giddens recorded 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns at Kansas State, along with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. Giddens's strength and footwork can complement Jaylen Warren's speedy downfield style. The addition of D.K. Metcalf also gives the Steelers a star receiving tandem to alleviate pressure off the rushing unit.
