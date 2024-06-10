Kansas State Adds Depth On The Offensive Line With Possible Signing Of Tennessee-Chatanooga Colin Truett
When you have a dual-threat quarterback like Kansas State has in sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, you can never have too many experienced offensive linemen.
It looks like K-State added depth at that position Friday by landing Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman Colin Truett.
Truett, 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, spent the last four seasons with the Mocs after starting his collegiate career at Cincinnati. Because of Covid-19, Truett gets one more season and will be a graduate student.
As a two-time all-conference selection at Chattanooga, Truett helped Aylim Ford rush for over 1,000 yards in the 2021 season. The 2021 squad averaged slightly over 200 yards rushing per game.
Truett will join an offensive line that includes senior Hadley Panzer, who started all 13 games at right guard last season for the Wildcats. Another offensive lineman who brings experience is Taylor Poitier. He saw action in all 13 games and played 363 offensive snaps.
Senior Carver Willis also brings a wealth of experience. He earned honorable mention all-conference from the Big 12 coaches last season.
KNAPP TO VISIT K-STATE
Late last week Dalton Knapp announced on his X account news that should excite followers of Kansas State football fans.
“After a great camp, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Kansas State University,” Knapp said on X.
Knapp, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end, is entering his senior season at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas. His play has generated interest from Oregon State, Houston, Kansas and Boise State.
Knapp is reportedly scheduled to make a visit at K-State on Friday.
The numbers Knapp put up his junior year, coupled with his size makes him a nice fit for many schools. He started in 12 games, recorded 43 tackles, including 27 solo tackles. Knapp forced two fumbles and also recovered two fumbles. In addition, he had two sacks.