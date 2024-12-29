Kansas State Among Favorites To Land Star Three-Star DB
Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. will announce his collegiate destination at the Under Armour All-America game this Thursday.
Kansas State is among the favorites to sign Dunnigan. Kansas, Nebraska and Stanford are the others in the race to claim the Manhattan product. His father played cornerback for the Wildcats from 2001-02.
Kansas State needs to replicate the production of former star defensive back Jacob Parrish.
AVERY JOHNSON REFLECTS ON SOPHOMORE SEASON AFTER BOWL GAME VICTORY
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson capped off his sophomore season with a Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers Thursday night.
With the year officially over for K-State, Johnson reflected on the things he learned in his first season as the starting signal caller.
"It was really just a great learning opportunity," Johnson said. "13 games, you just have to learn situations the hard way. I had ups and downs this year, but being able to finish with nine wins as my first year as a starter. Just blessed to be in this position and be the starting quarterback here at K-State. But obviously, going to work this offseason so that we can shoot for higher goals next year."
He finished with a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.