Kansas State Baseball Opens Big 12 Baseball Play with Weekend Series at Houston

The Big 12 race is officially underway, and the Kansas State Wildcats are hitting the road with momentum and swagger. This weekend, K-State heads to Houston for a three-game series against the Cougars at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park. That marked the beginning of a grueling 30-game conference schedule.

Kansas State Baseball Pitching Rotation Takes Center Stage

With a sparkling 13–4 overall record and sitting third in the Big 12 standings, the Wildcats are riding a wave of confidence. And they are eager to make a statement as they shift from non-conference play to league battles.

Under the guidance of head coach Pete Hughes, this team has already produced its best 17-game start in program history. Well, the excitement in Lubbock is palpable. The Wildcats are not just entering Big 12 play, because they are entering with swagger and precision. And with that, a seven-game winning streak that includes a recent 9–0 shutout of South Dakota State.

That midweek victory showcased K-State’s efficiency across the board. Austin Haley led the pitching effort with five scoreless innings, striking out five. Meanwhile, walking just one, relievers Aaron Arnold, Adan Longoria, and Miles Smith combined for four innings of scoreless relief to cap the shutout.

On the offensive side, catcher Bear Madliak and third baseman Grant Gallagher each collected two hits. On the other hand, Dee Kennedy and Shintaro Inoue contributed two RBIs apiece. The Wildcats’ trends heading into Houston are equally encouraging.

Wondering how? It was with Robby Bolin riding a 16-game on-base streak, Madliak and Kennedy both enjoying five-game hitting streaks, and the team thriving in error-free contests with a 5–1 record.

If there’s one constant in K-State’s success, it’s pitching, and this weekend the rotation promises to be a key factor. Friday’s opener features right-hander James Guyette, a strikeout artist with 28 punchouts already this season and an ERA of 4.50.

He’ll be followed by Tanner Duke on Saturday, fresh off a confidence-boosting win against SIUE, and left-hander Lincoln Sheffield on Sunday. He has guided K-State to eight straight wins in his starts, including a five-game streak when serving as the pitcher of record. With this rotation in place, the Wildcats look prepared to handle Houston’s bats while giving their offense a chance to shine.

Historically, Kansas State has enjoyed success against Houston. This weekend marks the 12th all-time matchup between the two programs and the first trip to Houston since 2024. The Wildcats hold a 7–4 series advantage, including 5–1 in Big 12 play.

Under Hughes, K-State is 5–1 against the Cougars, highlighted by a 2–1 series win in 2025 at Manhattan. Overall, the Wildcats have outscored Houston 77–52, an edge they will hope to extend this weekend.

Offensive Firepower Sets the Tone

Last Sunday, K-State hit a program-record eight home runs in a 20–7 rout of SIUE. Dee Kennedy led the charge with three long balls, joining an exclusive group of players in school history to achieve that feat in a single game.

Ty Smolinski and Micah Kendrick added two each, while Carlos Vasquez contributed another. The weekend also showcased Smolinski’s dominance at the plate. They showed the sophomore went 9-for-9 across the series, including two four-hit games, two doubles, three homers, nine RBIs, and reached base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances. His OPS of 3.444 and perfect 1.000 OBP underlined just how lethal K-State’s bats can be.

Looking at trends, the Wildcats have been relentless in early innings, outscoring opponents 76–34. And with that, they thrive in clutch situations, batting .363 with runners in scoring position. When they hit home runs, K-State has gone 9–2 and remains undefeated 6–0 when blasting two or more in a game.

Defensively, the Wildcats excel when clean, with five error-free victories this season. Scoring six or more runs has correlated with a 10–1 record, making offensive consistency and timely hitting a major advantage heading into the Big 12 opener.

The series against Houston is more than just a weekend test. It’s the Wildcats’ chance to assert dominance in a tough conference and set the tone for the next 30 games. Fans can follow every pitch from Schroeder Park with Friday and Saturday games at 6:30 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m., streamed on ESPN+ or broadcast on KMAN.

If pitching holds strong and the offensive fireworks continue, Houston could be in for a long weekend against a team on a mission. The Big 12 just got a little hotter, and K-State is ready to make some noise.

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