Kansas State Assistant Compares Avery Johnson To Current NFL Starting Quarterback
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is about to begin one of the most highly anticipated seasons for a player in school history.
He's already receiving some hype for the Heisman Trophy. The Wildcats are contenders for the Big 12 title. There is talk of even maybe making the College Football Playoffs.
So why not a little extra praise before the season begins.
This year, the Wildcats added quarterbacks coach Matt Wells to help develop Bradley. Wells coached Jordan Love at Utah State. Love has since grown into the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback.
In an Interview with The Athletic, Wells said he sees similarities in Love and Johnson.
“Avery’s got elite speed and is uber-talented,” Wells said. “He’s accurate and has great anticipation. The biggest parallel that I see is their hunger to be great at an early age. Jordan had that at Utah State and was always a guy who came in, studied and grinded in his own way, quietly behind the scenes. I see a lot of the same things in Avery.”
All of this may be too early for Johnson but he has the confidence to embrace the moment. He's never shied from competition, so he is definitely ready this challenge.
It will be interesting to see how he responds to all the hype and pressure. Many around the Wildcats program think he will handle it just fine.
