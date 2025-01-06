Kansas State Basketball Travel Plans Altered Due To Weather Conditions
A Sunday night blizzard has temporarily shifted the Kansas State Wildcats' plans. They couldn't fly home before traveling to Oklahoma State as they tried to shake off their TCU loss and get back to winning in the Big 12.
The team's focus should remain on the task at hand, as they have lost 12 in a row on the road. Head coach Jerome Tang emphasizes the importance of looking ahead with the conference slate.
"It's the Big 12," Tang said after the TCU loss. "If we'd won the game, it's still the same. You have to flush it, kind of like golfers and tennis players. You know, it's one point, you move on to the next. It's one game. We have to move on to the next. We flush it and we start preparation. Preparation starts with treatment and whatever we have to do right now. We don't get to travel back tonight. So, we have to take care of their bodies, get them food and rest, and start our scout on Oklahoma State."
The game is still on track to be in Stillwater on Tuesday night. The Cowboys are 0-2 in conference play and rank last in the Big 12 standings. They rank at the bottom of the conference in many offensive categories and are second-to-last in scoring defense.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.