Kansas State Basketball Lands High-Profile Transfer
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has once again hit it big in the transfer portal.
On Monday, Memphis forward Tyreek Smith announced he was joining the Wildcats program. He never suited up for the Tigers after transferring from SMU.
Last year he averaged 8.2 points 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Smith is redshirting this season in Manhattan, Kan. He becomes eligible next season. He also had stops with Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
JOHNSON STAYS POSITIVE
As the quarterback, Avery Johnson knows the blame for failure often falls on himself.
The Wildcats are out of the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hunt after losing two straight games. Johnson knows the responsibility of keeping the team motivated falls on him.
“I think a lot of times people look at me, and try to feed off my body language, so sometimes you gotta know when to get on some guys,” Johnson said. “You gotta pick some guys up, grab them by the shoulder to tell them it’s going to be alright, don’t lose confidence.”
Last week Johnson completed 24 of 40 passes for 258 yards but threw two interceptions in the loss to Arizona State. He was picked off twice in a defeat against Houston the previous game.
Although the season is considered a disappointment, the Wildcats still want to end on positive.
“The biggest this is I’m a competitor, so at the end of the day I would never step on the field unless I’m going out there to win,” Johnson said. “At this point we have to take it one week at a time, a one-week season, so you never know what could shake out, and just continue to attack each day as its’ own, and not look too far down the road.”
WILDCATS GET A VERBAL
After seeing their hopes of making the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff end, the Kansas State Wildcats at least received some good news Monday.
Junior college receiver Jemyri Davis announced a verbal commitment to play at Kansas State next season.
Davis played at Trinity (Texas) Community College. This season, he had 536 yards with six touchdowns. He is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports.
