How To Watch Kansas State-Cincinnati, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Mar. 5, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH
TV: ESPN (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State broke its four-game losing streak with the victory over Colorado Sunday afternoon. David N'Guessan had his fifth 20-point performance this season, including his second in the last three games. Meanwhile, Cincinnati dropped to Houston on Saturday after winning five of seven. It now sits one game behind the Wildcats in conference play. Kansas State won the first matchup between these two, their sole victory amid a nine of ten losing period.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST
C Ugonna Onyenso: 3.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 BLK
BEARCATS
G Jizzle James: 12.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST
G Josh Reed: 4.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST
G Day Day Thomas: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST
F Dillon Mitchell: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST
C Aziz Bandaogo: 7.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 BLK
QUOTABLE: "We don't need David to have 21 and Max to have six," coach Jerome Tang said after the Colorado victory. "Or Max to have 22 and David to have eight. We need it where five guys are in double figures. Then on days where other guys are struggling, you can have Max and David giving you 22. That's where we gotta get to to be the type of team we're capable of being."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.