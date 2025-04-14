Kansas State Continues Losing Depth After Latest Big Man Transfer
Kansas State continues to lose its frontcourt players, with the latest being center Baye Fall. Fall just never got a true opportunity with the Wildcats, totaling just 10 points and three blocks last season.
UGONNA ONYENSO ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL AFTER A YEAR WITH KANSAS STATE
Kansas State men's basketball lost another player to the transfer portal Monday morning.
Center Ugonna Onyenso is the latest to enter, per On3Spots. Onyenso played 11 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.
KANSAS STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS ATTRIBUTES PERSONAL GROWTH TO TEAMMATES
Dylan Edwards is ready for the task of being Kansas State's primary running back next season.
And his team is ready, too. Edwards credits his personal growth to his teammates elevating him and pushing him to new heights.
“Just by my teammates pushing me," Edwards said in his Wednesday presser. "Avery (Johnson), VJ (Payne), Donovan Macintosh, all those guys run 23 as well. Them pushing every day in my offseason definitely helped.”
Edwards finished last season with 546 yards and five touchdowns, including his 196-yard performance in the Rate Bowl against Rutgers. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry, among the highest in the Power Four.
"Just by the work I put in every day in practice," Edwards said. "I try to show it, and just from the help from the offensive line, really. Credit to those guys, I didn’t even know that. That’s crazy.”
He even jokingly talked about racing quarterback Avery Johnson, praising his speed as his biggest asset with his dual-threat play style.
"He can fly," Edwards said. "I've never seen a quarterback run that fast or just have that much of a dog mentality on the field. He really wants it this year, and you can tell with how he comes here every day with a winning dog mentality."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.