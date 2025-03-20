Kansas State Could Spoil Season For Team Among Favorites To Go Undefeated
Iowa State proved itself as one of the best teams in the Big 12 last season.
The Cyclones had a strong year before falling to Arizona State in the conference title game. The season ended with a 42-41 victory against the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl. It capped the first 11-win season in school history.
The Cyclones return several players from the roster, causing some to believe they will make another run at the Big 12 title. That's why Bleacher Report listed them among the teams with the best chance to run the table this season.
The Kansas State Wildcats have the first opportunity to knock them off when the teams meet this fall in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland.
The article wrote, "As Iowa State looks to make it back to Arlington for the Big 12 title game, its schedule sets up nicely. ISU does open with a tough game against Kansas State in Dublin, and that game could go either way."
The Wilcats could be a tough out for Iowa State. K-State is already receiving lots of love as a top contender in the conference.
CBS Sports predicts the Wildcats will be one of the Big 12 teams competing for a title next season. Also listed was Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and BYU as conference opponents that should make noise in 2025.
"The Wildcats had a disappointing season, but that says more about the expectations in Manhattan. Growing pains were expected after handing the keys to first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who completed only 58% of his passes. Ultimately, KSU lost three of their last four games by a combined 23 points to finish 8-4."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI