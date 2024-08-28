Kansas State DB Commit "Checking All Boxes" With Remaining Visits
Kansas State commit RJ Collins has every reason to join the Wildcats program.
They were the first major school to offer him a scholarship. His parents are also K-State alums.
It created a stir among K-State fans when Collins decided to visit USC but he said he's just covering his bases.
"The USC visit is really me making sure I'm checking all boxes and being sure to enjoy this process," Collins told Kansas State Wildcats On SI. "My parents want me to be sure I'm not picking K-State simply because they were the first [Power Four] offer or because they went there."
Collins is among the top and fastest recruits from the state of Missouri. After drawing interest from smaller schools at first, he is now hearing from more coaches. On Wednesday, he was named one of the top 15 recruits rom the Kansas City area.
As the preseason honors come in, he knows he expects to hear from more schools. Regardless, Collins says nothing has changed. He still plans to make his official visit to Manhattan for the game against Kansas. There is a chance that could have major ramifications because both are projected as Big 12 contenders.
Collins said he is looking forward to it.
"My feelings towards the `Cats haven't changed one bit," Collins said. "I will be in attendance at the Oklahoma State game and I can't wait for my official visit during the Sunflower Showdown."
