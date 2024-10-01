Kansas State Embraces Challenge Of Playing On A Bigger Stage
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows it's a grind playing late games, but embraces the challenge of playing to larger market.
As the Wildcats prepare themselves to take on Colorado on Oct. 12, Klieman understands it will be a long day for him. However, he knew it was going to be difference maker, particularly when it comes to the addition of teams such as Colorado.
"We knew when we brought all the schools in from the West Coast this was part of what you were going to see,” he said. “I take it a couple of ways. One that is a challenge especially because we go on the road the next week to. The second thing is we are playing on the best networks too and we are playing on the prime spot. "
The Wildcats are coming off a big win over Oklahoma State 42-20, which was played on ESPN. The way the scheduling was set up with the networks enabled them to be a big draw.
"We’re a game that I believe, I don’t know how it works out, but I believe we were probably along with Colorado, the top pick that week, maybe if not we were second," Klieman said. "It’s fun when networks are picking you because you are one of the better games and then you got to figure out what time you go on. I think it’s a credit to how Colorado's playing and I think it’s a credit to our big win over Oklahoma State
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI