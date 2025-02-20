Kansas State Fan Still Finds Hilarious Way To Poke Fun At Kansas Despite Losing Streak
The Kansas State-Kansas rivalry has a long history of jabs and quarrels among the in-state rivalry.
Even amid their drought, Kansas State fans are still managing to clown the Jayhawks as they continue their underwhelming season.
"It sucks that we’re in the midst of the most disappointing season in the proud history of Kansas State basketball, because we can’t really enjoy KU’s downfall without looking like losers," one fan tweeted.
The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the AP men's basketball preseason rankings but haven't reached anywhere near that this season. They sit at sixth in the conference at 8-7 in the Big 12 and 17-9 overall.
The Wildcats are in their own slump after consecutive losses following a six-game win streak. They play Arizona State (12-14, 3-12 in Big 12) on Sunday afternoon.
BRENDAN HAUSEN RARE POSITIVE IN K-STATE'S LOSS TO RUNNIN' UTES
If Kansas State can take anything good from its Monday night loss to Utah, it's the 3-point shooting, especially from guard Brendan Hausen.
The Wildcats shot 44 percent from the arc, with Hausen going 5-of-11 from long distance. The sharpshooter displayed his scope from 3-point range, hitting several unbelievable shots in the second half.
"Plays were called for me, so I went over and did what I always do," Hausen said. "Just try to get the shots up and trust the work I've put in."
Kansas State needs more of this to have a consistent perimeter threat.
