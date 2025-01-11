Kansas State Fans Awakened By Ohio State QB Will Howard's Second Half Interception
The Kansas State fans base was relatively quiet the first half of Friday's game between Ohio State and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
And then they were awakened on the first drive of the third quarter.
That's when former K-State quarterback Will Howard, who now plays for the Buckeyes, threw an ill-advised interception. With Ohio State leading 14-7, it gave the Longhorns a chance to get back into the game.
Here's a look at the pick:
The play immediately caused the Wildcats fans to flood social media. Many felt it conjured memories of when Howard was under center for K-State.
Howard was the starter for the Wildcats before deciding to hit the transfer portal. The fact it happened before the season ended upset some fans.
Many felt Howard left because he already saw the writing on the wall that Wildcats coach Chris Klieman was handing the keys to Avery Johnson, who led the team to nine wins this season.
Howard, who lost all three games against the Longhorns in the Big 12, played a role in the Buckeyes reaching this point. Despite having one of the best seasons in the Big Ten, many Wildcats chose to relive his struggles in Manhattan.
AVERY LEFT OFF LIST
NFL Rookie Watch recently listed out the potential quarterbacks to enlist in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 2025 Draft is relatively thin at the position, leaving many analysts already looking at next year for options.
With that said, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson wasn't among those signal callers mentioned. He fell to names like Penn State's Drew Allar and Carson Beck.
Johnson had a solid sophomore season in his first full year starting. He had 2,712 passing yards, 605 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He emerged as a duel-threat quarterback, joining Alabama's Jalen Milroe as the only Power Four players to throw for at least 2,500 yards and rush for at least 525.
Johnson still has at least two more years of eligibility. A Big 12 championship and a CFP appearance could elevate his player profile. Johnson says he still has "unfinished business" in the program and hopes to build on their 9-4 season in 2024.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
