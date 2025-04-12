Kansas State Fans Emotional As David N'Guessan Issues Official Goodbye
Kansas State's blowout loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament illustrated a disappointing end to a chaotic season.
But it also marked the official departure of senior forward David N'Guessan. N'Guessan spent three years at Kansas State, spearheading the starting five as the sole returner. He issued his official goodbye statement on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"K-State nation, I still can’t believe it’s over but I have to remember that some great things have to end for some greater things to begin the past three years at K State have been amazing and I am so thankful for the memories, relationships, and experiences here," N'Guessan wrote. "I wish we could have finished better, but I have no doubt Coach Tang and staff gonna have this program where it needs to be in going to do some great things."
Fans thanked N'Guessan for his contributions and expressed sorrow at his exit.
"You’ve represented this university and this team better than anyone could’ve during your time here," one user tweeted. "Thank you for an unforgettable tenure and best of luck in your next step."
He averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds last season, anchoring the team with his veteran leadership and consistent playmaking.
Many were upset that N'Guessan's tenure didn't end on a higher note. The Wildcats fell way short of their Tournament expectations, and now N'Guessan, Coleman Hawkins, and Brendan Hausen are all gone.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.