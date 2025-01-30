Kansas State Fans React To Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma State
Earlier this month, Oklahoma State embarrassed Kansas State after a first-half blowout.
This time, the Wildcats got the last laugh with a dominant victory Wednesday. From Coleman Hawkins buzzer-beaters to Mobi Ikegwuruka posters, it was Kansas State’s night.
"Complete turn around. Seasons not over," one fan tweeted. "Next 2 games look hard but not at all if this team the last 2 games plays. Cats by 1000000000 the rest of the season. I FUCKING love Jerome Tang."
When it rains, it pours. Once Kansas State took a dominant lead, the Cowboys just couldn’t stop the turnovers and fouls. Oklahoma State turned the ball over more than 20 times, leading to 28 points.
The Wildcats had four players in double figures, with Dug McDaniel, Coleman Hawkins, Max Jones, and Brendan Hausen accounting for 67 percent of the team's scoring. Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet with one of his most complete performances of the season, while Jones and Hausen had some of their best offensive games.
The Wildcats’ trend of blowing significant leads didn't continue, as they got an early lead and maintained it throughout the evening.
This run is exactly what Kansas State needed after losing six consecutive matchups. It won its second consecutive matchup and third in the conference. The Wildcats play No. 3 Iowa State (17-3, 7-2 in Big 12) Saturday night.
