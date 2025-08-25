K-State Legend Michael Beasley Wins Big3 Championship
Michael Beasley finally got his championship ring.
Yes, it's in the Big3 basketball league, but it's a title regardless.
Beasley and his former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers achieved championship glory as the Miami 305 defeated the Chicago Triplets on Sunday. Beasley had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, leading his team in all three major statistical categories.
The Miami Heat selected Beasley with the second overall pick in 2008 after his monster season at Kansas State. He averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds, propelling him as one of the best players in the country. His NBA professional didn't match his Draft hype, due to some off-court issues and mental health struggles. Still, Beasley is regarded as one of the best natural talents in basketball and has had a chance at revival in the Big3.
And now, he's reached the peak of championship glory in said league.
SHANNON SHARPE SOUNDS OFF ON AVERY JOHNSON'S VIRAL FAMILY FIGHT
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson found himself at the center of headlines Saturday afternoon.
But sadly, it wasn't for his performance against Iowa State. It was instead a video circulating on social media, showing the junior quarterback's dad and brother fighting after the game.
Outspoken sports figure Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the situation, discussing it on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Johnson.
"To be in a situation where you fight your dad, you have no respect for him," Sharpe said about the fight. "I can see if it's a family situation, where the mom is involved, and he's shoving. I get that. But a situation like this, at a ball game where it's out in public?"
It's still unclear what the motives behind this altercation were, but Sharpe said that this may have been a brewing situation between the two.
"You won't do anything intoxicated that you hadn't thought about sober," Sharpe said. "Your mind won't allow you to go there. People do something reckless, but they thought about it when they were sober. Alcohol broke down the inhibitions. It gave you the courage to go do what you did. I don't care how drunk I got, I'm not about to fight my brother. I'm not fighting my parents."
