College Basketball Fans Unleash On Coleman Hawkins’ Postgame Comments
Coleman Hawkins was very blunt about fan criticism after Kansas State's loss to Drake Tuesday night.
Fan critiques are a natural part of the game and nothing new for the Wildcats. However, they have reached a point where Hawkins says these comments are affecting his mental state.
"I can't go on my phone without people wishing the worst for me," Hawkins said. "Not just for me, but my team. It devastates me. I just went on my phone and saw someone say, 'I hope you break your leg.' That's the kind of stuff our team has been dealing with all year. It affects me so much because I don't wish that upon my worst enemy. We go out, we practice every day, we play hard, we're doing the best we can."
Many on Twitter further proved Hawkins’ comments, as users went directly to ridicule and criticize him.
Some said his salary justifies the criticism or at least softens the blow. Hawkins is making around $2 million this season from his NIL deal, one of the largest in college sports.
"Get paid like professionals, get treated like professionals," one fan said. "I’m not saying it’s right, but everyone knew this is what was going to happen."
The rest of those commenting were just Illinois fans expressing their desire for Hawkins to return to the team. The Fighting Illini made a deep postseason run with Hawkins on the team last season.
The Wildcats play Wichita State (8-3) Saturday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.