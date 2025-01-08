Kansas State Fans React To Oklahoma State Loss Tuesday Night
Kansas State was hoping to brush off its last-second loss to TCU with another Big 12 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Tuesday night.
They didn't. Instead of a game-winner in the final seconds, the Wildcats were pretty much dominated since the night started. This game was highlighted by poor 3-point shooting, turnovers, and a star performance by Cowboys forward Abou Ousmane. Once the team got down early in the first half, there was no recovering for the rest of the night.
"This is the last time this year this team will be .500 or better," one user tweeted. "If not sure they win a game this month. Just another example of Tang being an absolute loser."
Honestly, it was hard to even find fans' reactions to the game under the plethora of Oklahoma State fans bragging about their first conference victory.
The starting frontcourt of Dug McDaniel and Brendan Hausen shot 30 percent from the field for just eight points. They went 0-of-4 from 3-point range, as McDaniel turned the ball over four times. Coleman Hawkins and Max Jones were both in double figures scoring but had a combined seven turnovers and shot 22 percent from the arc.
Kansas State heads back home, where they'll host the Houston Cougars Saturday night. But many fans are seemingly already out of optimism for the season.
