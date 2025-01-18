Kansas State Fans React To Saturday's Loss To Kansas
A battle of runs between Kansas and Kansas State eventually tipped in the Jayhawks' favor.
Kansas State dropped its fifth consecutive Big 12 game Saturday afternoon. They once again lost the rebound battle and were outscored in the paint. They shot 23.1 percent from 3-point range, with Coleman Hawkins and Brendan Hausen going 2-of-12 from the arc. Despite the loss, some fans weren't as frustrated as usual. The Wildcats kept the game relatively competitive.
"I’m proud of the effort and the fight," one fan said. "We’ll win more games if we play like that more consistently. Some shots just didn’t fall today. Gotta work on free throws though. They were almost the difference."
Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo combined for 49 points, with Dajaun Harris adding 15 points and five rebounds.
Kansas State closed the gap a few times but could never get the game down to one possession. Kansas got out to a 14-0 lead to start the night and stayed ahead all afternoon.
Coleman Hawkins nearly had a triple-double, with 15 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.
Honestly, it was hard to find many Wildcats fans in the avalanche of Jayhawks fans trolling in the comments.
The Wildcats dropped to 7-10, with their next matchup against Baylor (11-5, 3-2 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
