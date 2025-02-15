Kansas State Fans React To Sliding Back Into NCAA Bracket
Kansas State's six-game win streak has people paying attention to them now. A squad that was eliminated in many fans' eyes is now arguably the hottest team in the country.
ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi gave his latest Tournament bracket preview Saturday morning. He placed Kansas State in the next four out with Xavier, Boise State, and North Carolina.
Wildcats fans appreciated the respect placed on their team but still believed they should be higher.
"KState has won 6 in a row, 4 of those against ranked teams," one user tweeted. "Cats are dangerous and we’ll get our way into the dance."
Star production from Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel, who were expected to elevate the team when they transferred, has revitalized Kansas State's season. David N'Guessan has been a star on his own as well as the veteran forward, averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds the last three games.
Well, at least Kansas State fans were relatively generous. Some users blatantly clowned Lunardi in defense of their teams.
Wildcats fans are likely just glad to see their team getting recognition amid celebrating their win streak. The turnaround has been riveting for fans, players, and coaches alike.
"The reason it’s so much fun right now is because of what we went through earlier with the struggles," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating Arizona. "We’re not hugging each other because of the win, we’re hugging each other because of all the tears we cried. All the sweat and all the rough times we went through. But we stuck together, so we’re even happier for each other.”
