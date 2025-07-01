K-State's Avery Johnson In Good Company With EA Sports College Football 26 Rating
Last year, EA Sports scratched an itch video gamers had for 11 years when it released College Football 25. The game was a huge success, pulling in over 5 million players across all platforms in its first week. With the release date of College Football 26 right around the corner, EA rolled out the game's top 20 quarterbacks Tuesday morning.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson came in at No. 11. The junior is currently rated at 89 overall, a four-point bump from last year.
This comes after Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while posting the No. 42 quarterback rating in the country at 69.7.
Johnson will be a different player in his second full season under center. He was one of four Kansas State players to run over 23 miles per hour this offseason, and K-State offensive coordinator Matt Wells noted that Johnson also made physical gains this offseason.
"I've noticed it in Avery [Johnson], the nine months and him gaining weight," Wells said in an April press conference. "He's right at 200, he's gotten bigger, he's gotten faster, he has, he's literally gotten faster."
Johnson's 89 overall rating is tied with SMU's Kevin Jennings, Duke's Darian Mensah and Illinois' Luke Altmyer. Joining Johnson from the Big 12 are Sam Leavitt (Arizona State, 91 overall), Kaidon Salter (Colorado, 88 overall), Rocco Becht (Iowa State, 88 overall) and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor, 88 overall).
We are a little over a week away from the release of College Football 26, and with an 89 overall rating, college football fans from across the country might want to take K-State's dual-threat quarterback for a spin.
