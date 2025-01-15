Kansas State Fans React To Tuesday's Loss To Texas Tech
A sloppy offensive display by Kansas State through 17 minutes against Texas Tech had many fans ready to cast the same narratives about the team. Alas, an 11-0 run near the end of the second half shifted the energy, punctuated by Brendan Hausen’s half-court transition three and the Wildcats fans’ first cheers of the night.
Unfortunately, Kansas State could not capitalize on this momentum in the last 20 minutes and eventually lost to the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.
And thus, the criticism that may have been temporarily silenced was immediately emitted from fans after the game.
The Wildcats scored five points in the last 10 minutes of the game, halting the offensive momentum catapulted by Brendan Hausen and Coleman Hawkins. They didn't score once in nearly the last six minutes, illustrating their issues contesting in close games.
"This team deserves to lose every single game left on the schedule," one fan tweeted. "We basically didn’t score a single bucket the last 9-10 minutes of the game. That’s half of the second half!! I mean people…that is honestly so hard to do even if you’re trying to do it."
Poor shot selection and turnovers once again did Kansas State in down the stretch. Dug McDaniel had just four points (0-of-3 from 3-point range) and two assists, while Hawkins had 12 points and five turnovers.
The Wildcats play Kansas (12-3, 3-1 in Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
