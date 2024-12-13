Kansas State Fans React To WR Keagan Johnson Entering Transfer Portal
Kansas State has watched multiple players enter the transfer portal since it opened Dec. 9.
But the latest departure has arguably been the biggest hit so far. Wide receiver Keagon Johnson entered Friday afternoon after two seasons with the Wildcats.
"Thank you Kansas State and the community of Manhattan for the overwhelming support during my time as a Wildcat," Keagan tweeted. "I will forever cherish my time here, and I will keep these memories forever. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you God!"
He was the No. 1 receiver in the preseason but fell behind sophomore Jayce Brown. Still, Johnson compiled 29 receptions for 359 yards and one touchdown.
Here is what fans are saying on social media:
"All the best Keagan," one user said. "I love your work ethic, it’s a shame they didn’t use you more. You are a Sunday Afternoon talent. Go get yours!"
Some even requested he return to the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he spent his first two collegiate years. He recorded 18 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns his first year before playing just two games the next season due to injury.
Naturally, some were not as impressed with Johnson's statistics, suggesting he won't catch many eyes in the portal.
Nevertheless, users mainly praised the Wildcats' star receiver for his production last season. In the meantime, K-State needs to regroup and search for a secondary receiver target behind Brown.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.