Kansas State Fans Unleash On Jerome Tang After Arizona State Loss
It probably felt good for Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to finally hear fans stop calling for his job amid a six-game winning streak.
Now, they are back to criticizing him after three underwhelming conference defeats, including the latest to Arizona State.
"Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson gave us one of the more memorable seasons in recent history at the cost of cursing us to being coached by Jerome Tang for eternity," one user tweeted. "I can't handle any more seasons with this guy at the helm. Apathy is gonna be BAD next year."
Going into the season, the standard was competing in the NCAA Tournament. However, these aspirations seemed dead after a 1-6 start in conference play. The season was revitalized with six consecutive victories, several over ranked opponents. A Tournament spot was still in question as Kansas State was the hottest team in college basketball.
The magic has run out. The BYU loss started the avalanche to regress the Wildcats back to their previous form.
Kansas State shot 16.7 percent from 3-point range against the Sun Devils, with guard Dug McDaniel having arguably his worst performance with the team.
Tang didn't steer away from the critiques, taking full accountability for the loss Sunday afternoon.
"I wish I had given them a better game plan today," Tang said. "This wasn't on them, this was on me. I'll do better moving forward, I just didn't give them a game plan that gave them the best chance to win today."
