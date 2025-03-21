Kansas State Fans Ruthless After Rival Loses In NCAA Tournament
The Kansas State-Kansas feud spares no one, especially after Kansas's crushing loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas State fans immediately hopped on Twitter to clown their arch nemesis.
Kansas was projected to be the best team in the country during the preseason, but its championship expectations slowly deteriorated with each loss this season.
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson went 4-of-13 for just 11 points with four turnovers. Meanwhile, guards Rylen Griffen and Dajaun Harris Jr. combined for just 11 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.
"Don’t stress! The best basketball team in the state of Kansas is still playing in the NCAA Tournament! K-State WBB takes on Fairfield tomorrow at 1:30," one user tweeted.
Kansas coach Bill Self gave his final remarks as the season came to a close.
"No matter what you do in life, there's gonna be some ups and downs, and we just didn't have very many downs," Self said. "The last two years, we were such a beat-up team at the end. We probably didn't have much of a chance with our injuries. This year, we don't have that excuse. Our roster was good enough to be competitive, but it probably wasn't the roster it needed to be to be talked about in the way the best teams in America are talked about."
Let's hope the women's basketball team upholds its victory. Otherwise, Kansas fans will be dragging the Wildcats with no hesitation.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.