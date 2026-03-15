Every Big Ten Team’s Odds to Win March Madness (Michigan, Illinois, Purdue Lead Way)

The Big Ten Tournament did not disappoint this past week, and it created some interesting movement in the seeding (and the odds) for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Nine different teams from the Big Ten made it in, with the Purdue Boilermakers moving up to a No. 2 seed after upsetting Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Final. The Wolverines still received a No. 1 seed from the committee, and they have the second-best odds to win the national title.

There are four teams with +4000 odds or shorter to win the NCAA Tournament from the Big Ten, which received a No. 1 seed, a No. 2 seed, two No. 3 seeds, a No. 4 seed, No. 5 seed and more.

Can one of the deepest conferences in college basketball produce the NCAA Tournament winner this March?

Here’s a look at each team that made the field and their odds to cut down the nets in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Teams in March Madness

Michigan (No. 1 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

Purdue (No. 2 Seed in West Region) – Big Ten Tournament Winner

Illinois (No. 3 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Michigan State (No. 3 Seed in East Region) – At-Large Bid

Nebraska (No. 4 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Wisconsin (No. 5 Seed in West Region) – At-Large Bid

UCLA (No. 7 Seed in East Region) – At-Large Bid

Ohio State (No. 8 Seed in East Region) – At-Large Bid

Iowa (No. 9 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Michigan is one of the most complete teams in the country, earning a No. 1 seed after losing just three games all season. Two of those losses came to Big Ten teams (Wisconsin and Purdue). The Wolverines do have one major concern: Guard L.J. Cason is out for the season with a torn ACL, and the team struggled a bit in the Big Ten Tournament, winning two games by four or fewer points before losing to Purdue.

Purdue has two great veteran players in Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, and they carried the Boilermakers to a Big Ten title. Purdue has been up and down this season, but it has gotten hot at the right time. The Boilermakers have the No. 1 offense in the country, according to KenPom.

Illinois failed to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament, losing to Wisconsin, but it has a star freshman in Keaton Wagler, who should end up being a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Fighting Illini have the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament out of this conference.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo are back in the NCAA Tournament (a yearly occurrence), but the Spartans are just +4000 to win the Big Dance. An early exit in the Big Ten Tournament cost the Spartans a shot at a No. 2 seed, but they have a loaded roster led by star guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Nebraska has never won an NCAA Tournament game, so it’s hard to see this program going from that to a national title. However, the Cornhuskers were one of the hottest teams in the country to open the season, and went 15-5 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin knocked off Michigan earlier this season and beat Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. But it has a tough matchup in the first round with a No. 12-seeded High Point team that has one of the better offenses in the country.

UCLA needs star forward Tyler Bilodeau healthy for the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Mick Cronin said he “could have played” in the Big Ten Tournament after going down. The Bruins are the No. 27 team in KenPom and may be one of the best No. 7 seeds in the tournament.

Ohio State and veteran guard Bruce Thorton have a tough first-round matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, but Ohio State had impressive wins over Wisconsin and Purdue late in the regular season. If it wins in round one, a date with the Duke Blue Devils is almost guaranteed in round two.

Iowa is the lowest seed for a Big Ten team in March Madness, but it has better odds than the Buckeyes (a No. 8 seed) to win it all. The Hawkeyes take on Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Odds for Each Big Ten Team to Win March Madness

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan: +350

Purdue: +3500

Illinois: +1900

Michigan State: +4000

Nebraska: +10000

Wisconsin: +7000

UCLA: +13000

Ohio State: +25000

Iowa: +20000

If I’m picking a team from this group to win the NCAA Tournament, it’s Purdue.

Guard play wins in March, and the Boilermakers have one of the best in the country in Smith. He’s a veteran guard that has played in a ton of big games, ranking second in the country in assists per game.

The Boilermakers can score with anyone – they have the No. 1 offense in the country – and they’ve shown they can compete with one of the top teams in the country in Michigan.

The Wolverines would be the easy pick to make a deep run from the Big Ten, but I’m worried about their guard play and their subpar showing in the Big Ten Tournament. Plus, Duke already easily handled the Wolverines this season, which makes me question what would happen in a potential rematch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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