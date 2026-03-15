Every Big East Team’s Odds to Win March Madness (St. John's Disrespected in NCAA Tournament Odds)

Selection Sunday is here, and all 68 teams competing in this year's NCAA Tournament have been selected!

I don't think I'd be offside to make the claim that this was a down year for the Big East. Sure, UConn and St. John's are legitimate contenders to make a deep run in the month, but there was a significant drop-off this year after the top three teams. As a result, Villanova is the only team to join UConn and St. John's in this year's tournament.

The biggest discussion point surrounding the Big East since the bracket has been released is the fact that the St. John's Red Storm have been given a No. 5 seed, despite beating UConn twice this year, including in the Big East Tournament Final. Meanwhile, the Huskies have been given a No. 2 seed.

In UConn's defense, the Huskies had the better overall record and had out-of-conference wins against BYU, Illinois, Kansas, and Florida. St. John's out-of-conference schedule didn't go as favorably, losing to Alabama, Iowa State, Auburn, and Kentucky, with its most impressive non-conference wins being against Baylor and Auburn.

Villanova is the only other team in the Big East to be given a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were in a distant third place in the conference, two games behind UConn for second place, but five games above Seton Hall in fourth place. The Wildcats have an impressive overtime victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on their record.

Big East Teams in March Madness

UConn (No. 2 Seed in East Region)

St. John's (No. 5 Seed in East Region)

Villanova (No. 8 Seed in West Region)

Odds for Each Big East Team to Win March Madness

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn +2800

St. John's +6000

Villanova +25000

St. John's fans certainly argue that the Big East champions were seeded too low, but if we're talking about which team from this conference is the best bet to win the National Championship, I have to say it's UConn at 28-1.

Dan Hurley knows how to win National Championships, and UConn, despite losing in the conference tournament final, is a complete team on both sides of the court. The Huskies rank 35th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in defensive efficiency.

St. John's, despite being a strong defensive team, ranks just 194th in effective field goal percentage, which I expect to come back to haunt them at some point in this tournament.

It's Huskies at 28-1 or nothing for me when it comes to betting on the Big East representatives.

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