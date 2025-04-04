Kstate

Kansas State Football Begins Second Phase Ahead of Next Transfer Portal Window

Kansas State hit the football field on Friday morning to officially kick off "Phase 2" of their offseason. As the Wildcats make the turn for the homestretch, the transfer portal is set to open one more time on April 16.

As the Kansas State Wildcats move to the spring practice field, the final opening of the transfer portal is coming up.

The portal, which has been a key point of debate in college football, opens April 16. The Wildcats have already seen 14 players hop transfer. There is some upside to things opening back up because Kansas State has to trim the roster to 105 players by the fall.

"There's some positive to that," coach Chris Klieman about the transfer portal opening again. "With kids that maybe are not going to make your 105 that have the opportunity to go on and play somewhere, I think that's great."

Klieman went on to talk about how the negatives of the transfer portal.

"The negative... is our best players are getting contacted everyday right now," said Klieman. "It may be not them in particular, but it's going to be their agents saying 'Hey we're looking for this position, we lost somebody in spring ball' or, 'We have some excess money we've gotta dump let's go get this kid.'"

As the college football landscape gears up for one final run at the portal, it will be interesting to see how things shake out for the Wildcats. Kansas State has the No. 55 ranked transfer class according to 247Sports, bringing in 13 players all of which have 3 star transfer grades.

The Wildcats are set to bring in seven offensive players and six defensive players. It is possible that the college football outlook could be shaken up once again before the portal closes April 25.

