Kansas State Gets Commitment From Top JUCO Receiver
After seeing their hopes of making the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff end, the Kansas State Wildcats at least received some good news Monday.
Junior college receiver Jemyri Davis announced a verbal commitment to play at Kansas State next season.
Davis played at Trinity (Texas) Community College. This season, he had 536 yards with six touchdowns. He is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports.
WILDCATS FALL OUT OF RANKINGS
K-State and coach Chris Klieman are riding a two-game losing streak after games against Houston on the road (24-19) and Arizona State at home (24-14).
This has left them out of the latest Top 25 rankings — joining LSU, Louisville and Missouri in the same manner.
The Wildcats were once considered one of the best teams in college football, ranking as high as No. 14 in the Top 25. In addition, coach Klieman's team won seven of its first eight games but the tables have turned for the worse — kicking them out of the playoff conversation.
BASKETBALL TEAM TAKES A LOSS
The Kansas State basketball program spent lots of money in the transfer portal last offseason.
When teams spends the cash, it bring expectations. So, naturally, the Wildcats took a little criticism after Thursday's poor performance in a loss to LSU at home.
"I want to apologize that we did not give an effort that was worthy of wearing a K-State uniform," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "That falls solely on my shoulder. I did not do a good job of having our guys prepared ... This was an old-fashioned butt whooping."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
