Kansas State Gets Endorsement From National NCAA Hoops Writer After Latest Win
The Kansas State Wildcats are arguably the hottest team in college basketball.
The Wildcats hung on for a 71-70 victory against Arizona State Tuesday to extend their winning streak to four games. David N'Guessan led four players in double-figures with 22 points. Max Jones added 15 points while Brendan Hausen (12) and Coleman Hawkins (11) were also key contributors.
After the game, longtime college basketball writer Jeff Goodman was quick to show some love for Wildcats coach Jerome Tang and what has transpired the past few weeks.
After a slow start, Tang has apparently turned things around. The Wildcats hit a rough patch at the start of the Big 12 schedule, but defeated then-No. 3 Iowa State during this stretch. Some Wildcats fans put Tang on the hot seat after dealing with so many issues despite the prominent NIL offseason signings.
The Wildcats still have a long way to go in order to build a resume to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. At least now they are position to make the selection committee have something to consider.
The win comes at the opportune time for K-State because they are entering an intriguing portion of the schedule. The Wildcats play host to No. 16 and in-state rival Kansas Saturday in Manhattan. After that, they face No. 20 Arizona at home. Two victories could keep the Wildcats on the tournament radar.
