Kansas State Gets Huge Commitment From 5-Star Tight End Linkon Cure
The Kansas State football program continued its strong recruiting for the 2025 class by receiving a verbal commitment Friday from Goodland tight end Linkon Cure.
He is the No. 2 rated player nationally at his position. Last year Cure caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He committed during a live appearance on the 247 Sports recruiting show.
Cure, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end, is a coveted five-star recruit who has skills that will help any top Division I program. He also displays a humble nature that makes him a team player. He chose the Wildcats over Oregon, Texas A & M and Kansas.
After the Class 3A basketball tournament in March, Cure did an interview and said he loved the K-State football fans. Goodland finished runner-up in hoops.
“They are always the nicest people,” Cure said. “They reach out to me and talk to me a little bit.”
He later added, ‘I love K-State offense. I know they are going to pound the ball. I trust their process.”
Cure becomes the 12th high school player to commit to K-State, joining Dominic Mitchell, 6-1 safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna 6-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-oot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), and Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210-pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 pounds, lineman, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas)
