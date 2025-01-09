Kansas State Gets Offensive Line Help With Huge Tackle Acquisition
Former Wagner tackle Brandon Sneh committed to Kansas State Wednesday.
This is a huge pickup for the program, as Sneh didn't allow a single sack for the Seahawks this season. He falls right in line with an offensive front that only allowed 13 sacks last season. Quarterback Avery Johnson likes to make plays with his legs, so Sneh will be perfect for the Wildcats' game plan offensively.
FORMER K-STATE QUARTERBACK WILL HOWARD LEADS COUNTRY IN THIS STATISTIC
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is having a sensational season in his first year out of Kansas State.
But one statistic highlights just how much he's improved since leaving the Wildcats. He leads all college football players in deep-ball completion this year, highlighting his ability to connect downfield.
Howard boasts weapons on the outside with Emeka Egbuka and standout freshman Jeremiah Smith. He also has a solid running game and one of the top defenses in the country. The elevated receiving core resulted in his deep-ball completion nearly doubling between 2023 and this year. Howard spoke about the difference between having a team like the Buckeyes versus the Wildcats.
"I think the one thing I would say is that I don’t feel like I have to be a hero here," Howard said before the season. "I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions. At the end of the day, I don’t have to go out there and do anything superhuman. I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me."
Ohio State plays Texas in the Cotton Bowl Friday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.