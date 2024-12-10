Kansas State Guard Taryn Sides On A Tangent In Last Five Games
Kansas State women's basketball sits at No. 1 in the Big 12 in the early season.
They can thank freshman guard Taryn Sides for fueling their five-game win streak, where they have been outscoring opponents by 245 points. Sides went 24-of-35 from 3-point range during this span, averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The most recent display was her 19-point performance Sunday in the blowout victory over Texas A&M University. She shot 77 percent from the field, logging season-highs in assists (6) and rebounds (7).
Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie credited Sides' shot creation to creating ball movement on the offense.
"When we moved the ball tonight, we were really hard to guard, and we had open shots," Mittie said after the Texas A&M victory. "And Sides is one that she has that ability to knock down open shots. And I think our guard play today was excellent, and that was one of the things that coming into this game, we did not play very well against Duke. Duke has some athletes that we did not move the ball like we needed to. I've been on our guards pretty hard that the ball needed to move quicker. We needed to dribble less, and I thought you saw that today."
Kansas State needs Sides to continue this production as they face conference opponents later this month. They play Middle Tennessee (7-3) Saturday evening.
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.