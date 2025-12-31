MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats have had a bit of a rough stretch when it comes to the news that has started to release about possible transfers, and of course, the news of all of the coaching changes that they had to make.

The Wildcats have become a dangerous team when they are healthy and when they are firing on all cylinders, but they have still failed to completely piece the puzzle together.

The Wildcats have had some star players with plenty of upside and plenty of talent enter the transfer portal. This includes arguably their best offensive player overall, depending on who you ask, Dylan Edwards.

Edwards is a very talented running back from the Kansas State Wildcats roster, who has spent multiple seasons in purple after showing a promising start to his career with the Colorado Buffaloes, playing under Deion Sanders.

The Wildcats have a lot of potential, but with a guy like Edwards, their hopes of winning games receive a boost.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats and for Edwards, he suffered an injury in the very first game of the college football season, which had long-term effects.

The Wildcats' running back would find a way to get back on the field, but not very long, as he was only briefly back after suffering a very tough ankle injury.

Dylan Edwards Receives Great News

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edwards saw reps in four games this season, which means he was eligible to take a redshirt. This is what he did, but he will no longer be with the Wildcats.

While this is unfortunate for the Wildcats, who could be at their best with him in the backfield, the talented prospect received some major news.

He has officially been medically cleared for football activities and will be able to return to training, according to Pete Nakos from On3Sports . This is major news for someone who could be, and likely will be, a very popular option to go after in the transfer portal. Here is what was said in the report that was made by Nakos, along with some information that you may not know as of now.

"Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards (@dylan_edwards02) will enter the transfer portal later this week and has been medically cleared to resume football activities, he tells @On3sports. Edwards posted 2,107 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs in 28 career games. Has 2 years of eligibility. Repped by @Lockettagency21," Nakos confirmed.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DL Chiddi Obiazor

DB Daniel Cobbs

DB Kanijal Thomas

LB Ralph Ortiz

RB Antonio Martin, Jr.





The Wildcats currently have 20 players looking to pursue their interests in the transfer portal following a disappointing 6-6 season in 2025. Defensive back Donovan McIntosh announced earlier this week he will return to Manhattan next season after exploring other options earlier this month.

