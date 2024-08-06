Kansas State Has All The Confidence In The World In WR Kegan Johnson
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is reluctant to single out players.
He did, however, give a shout out to the potential of junior receiver Kegan Johnson. Klieman said Johnson is one of the players who could have a breakout this year.
"If we can keep him healthy, I think he's one of the best wide receivers in the Big 12," Klieman said. "Our staff knows that as well. He continues to improve."
Last year Johnson had 24 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. With sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson more familiar with the offense, Johnson could have a bigger year.
TRANSFER RUNNING BACK EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE
Everyone knows Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is fast.
Now, the hope is he picks up the playbook quickly.
Edwards, who transferred from Colorado, is already impressing the coaching staff thus far in fall practices. The first thing they noticed, obviously, is his speed.
"Just the fact that he's got that burst," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said Monday. "It looks like he's shot out of a cannon at times. You see he's got that quick feet and that burst through the hole."
Last year Edwards made six starts in 12 games for the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes. The transfer means he can play in his home state. Edwards grew up in Derby, Kan. As a freshman, he had 76 carries for 321 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He also added 36 receptions for 299 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
