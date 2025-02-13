Kansas State Hoops Gets Apology After Earning Spot On "Bubble Watch"
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang's team is playing so well it is starting to receive apologies.
After winning six straight, the Wildcats are officially on the "bubble watch" for the NCAA Tournament. Among the media outlets to give them some love is The Athletic's college basketball writer Joe Root.
"That is all to say, we owe Kansas State an apology," Root wrote in his weekly selection column. "The Wildcats were not even listed as “On the Fringe” in last week’s edition, and Dug McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins took that personally. Kansas State barged its way into this column like a lavender-colored Kool-Aid Man thanks to Top 25 wins at home over Kansas and Arizona, a stunning turn for a team that seemed dead and buried just three weeks ago."
The Wildcats still have plenty work to do before they can solidify a spot but at least they are in position to do so. Root even gave K-State a nickname despite other teams also making their case.
"While the Little Apple Wildcats are this week’s biggest mover, they are certainly not the only climbers," Root continued. "We welcomed a new crop of teams to Lockdom this week, while a couple of others clawed closer to the field (see the new Movement summary below). Every week brings increased clarity to the still-foggy NCAA Tournament picture, and the focus will continue to narrow over the next seven days of results."
