Kansas State Hoops Gets First Commitment For 2025 Class
The Kansas State basketball program has its first commitment for the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, Ashton Magee announced he plans to play for Wildcats coach Jerome Tang next year. A senior at South Jones (Miss.) High School, he is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks on 57 percent shooting.
WILDCATS OUTLAST BEARCATS
At this point, the Kansas State Wildcats are no longer on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Their only hopes of making the Big Dance are winning the Big 12 conference tournament. But that doesn't mean they aren't playing with desperation during the last days of the regular season.
The Wildcats gained momentum with a 54-49 victory on the road against Cincinnati Wednesday. It was their second straight win, improving them to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in league play.
"We've been in situations like this," guard Dug McDaniel said. "At our circumstances now, we've got to play a little desperate ... We did the job."
David N'Guessan led the Wildcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds while McDaniel added 13 points. While K-State has to win the conference tournament for a chance at the postseason, it hurt the chances of the Bearcats earning an at-large bid. They fell to 17-13.
"They're desperate but so are we," N'Guessan said. "We knew it was going to be a gritty road game. We had to be aggressive."
The Wildcats conclude the regular season Saturday against Iowa State.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
